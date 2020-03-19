1  of  3
Outer Banks Distilling bottling free hand sanitizer

OBX
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of Outer Banks Distilling)

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — An Outerbanks distillery is bottling free hand sanitizer for Manteo residents in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Outer Banks Distilling announced that residents can pick up the hand sanitizer curb side. The business is located at 510 Budleigh St., Manteo, N.C.

Residents who cannot drive to the business can call (252) 423-3011 to request hand sanitizer delivery.

