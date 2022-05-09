DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Outer Banks, particularly Hatteras Island, are dealing with flooding as a coastal low continues to churn off the coast.

The area is under a coastal flood warning and high surf advisory until 6 a.m. Thursday.

NCDOT said NC12 is still open, but there’s blown sand on the road in several locations and minor overwash at Pea Island, Mirlo Beach and Buxton. High tide is scheduled for around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says there was also a breach at Ocean View Drive in Avon.

NCDOT says crews were working to shore up dunes and move sand off the highway, but were urging drivers to drive cautiously.

Cape Hatteras Elementary School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School released early due to the issues, though other Dare County schools are still on a regular schedule.

Commercial trash collection has been suspended for Hatteras on Monday, but will resume on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Jeremy Wheeler has more updates on the coastal low here.