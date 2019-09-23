Oregon Inlet welcomes a couple friendly visitors

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WAVY) – The U. S. Coast Guard crew at Station Oregon Inlet got quite a couple unexpected, yet pleasant visitors late last week.

In a photo posted on Facebook Saturday, the crew gushed over two manatees, swimming at the basin.

The crew at Station Oregon Inlet was welcomed by friendly visitors today! Throughout the course of our duties we see… Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet on Saturday, September 21, 2019

Commonly found in the warm waters of the Florida coast, the manatees have managed to travel up North for a late summer swim.

One viewer noted the unusual site of the so called “gentle mermaids” rarely seen in the area.

“I hope they can find their way back home before the cold sets in.”

However, this wasn’t the first time manatees were spotted along the Outer Banks. Just last summer, a manatee was seen in the Oregon Inlet.

Manatees often move North in the summer in search of food sources through shallow, slow moving water.

In 2017, manatees were reclassified from endangered to threatened.