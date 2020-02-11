Ohio woman accused of multiple drug charges used sister’s information, officials say

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Ohio woman was arrested with multiple drug charges after police found drug substances and other paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped 33-year-old Jennifer Lynn Freeman from Georgetown, Ohio on February 2 near Town Hall Drive on Colington Rd.

Officials say the stop led to the seizure of methamphetamine along with paraphernalia.

Following the incident, Freeman was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance inside a prison/jail, and destroying evidence.

Reports say Freeman was also considered a fugitive from Ohio. Officials learned that she was using her sister’s information when she was arrested the day after. Upon the discovery, she was also charged with identity theft.

Freeman is currently in custody under a $95,000 secured bond.

