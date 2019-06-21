Ohio boy raises $400 for sea turtle rehab efforts at NC Aquarium

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A boy who visited the North Carolina Aquarium on on Roanoke Island as a 5-year-old loved the aquarium’s sea turtles so much he decided to start raising money.

The aquarium said in a news release Ohio native Asher Vlasuk, who is now 7, collected money from family and friends, and ran a lemonade stand, to raise the funds.

Vlasuk began raising money the same day he first visited the aquarium in 2017, according to the aquarium. He even labeled the jar at his lemonade stand “Sea Turtle Rescue Fund.”

Vlasuk returned to the aquarium on June 13, and presented the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center with $400.