Officials warning motorists to ‘drive carefully’ following sand, ocean overwash on NC12 on Ocracoke Island

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — NCDOT officials are urging motorists to drive carefully following ocean overwash Sunday morning.

NC12 is currently experiencing some sand and ocean overwash Sunday according to NCDOT officials.

The overwash is located on Ocracoke Island between the NPS Pony Pens and the ferry terminal.

Although there is an overwash, the road is currently open and passable.

Officials are warning motorists to “drive carefully and slow down through areas of standing water.”

