Officials warning drivers traveling on NC12 as storm brings ‘heavy rain, dangerous winds’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – State transportation officials are warning motorists traveling on N.C. 12 along as the Outer Banks due to dangerous winds and heavy rain from the storm.

In tweet sent out late Saturday morning, NCDOT officials are telling drivers to be “extremely careful” if they must drive along the coast of North Carolina.

Be extremely careful if you must travel in coastal NC, especially N.C. 12. NCDOT crews are clearing sand on NC 12, but heavy rain and wind could prompt the OBX road's closure later this weekend. Never drive through flooded roads. Turn around. Don't drown. https://t.co/7DXF9Zq8Uy pic.twitter.com/pRUQLuzzfJ — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 16, 2019

Crews are reportedly clearing sand on NC 12, however, officials say heavy rain and wind from the storm could prompt roads in the Outer banks to close later in the weekend.

Photo Courtesy – Jessica Ballance

Around Saturday noon, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel reportedly operated with Level 2 wind restrictions with winds in excess of 47 mph.

