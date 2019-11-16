Officials warning drivers traveling on NC12 as storm brings ‘heavy rain, dangerous winds’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – State transportation officials are warning motorists traveling on N.C. 12 along as the Outer Banks due to dangerous winds and heavy rain from the storm.

In tweet sent out late Saturday morning, NCDOT officials are telling drivers to be “extremely careful” if they must drive along the coast of North Carolina.

Crews are reportedly clearing sand on NC 12, however, officials say heavy rain and wind from the storm could prompt roads in the Outer banks to close later in the weekend.

Photo Courtesy – Jessica Ballance

Around Saturday noon, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel reportedly operated with Level 2 wind restrictions with winds in excess of 47 mph.

Check out DriverNC for the latest travel and traffic information in North Carolina.

For the latest weather updates in Hampton Roads and surrounding areas, check out WAVY News 10’s Super Doppler online.

