Officials mourn passing of beloved blind horse, Amadeo, at Corolla Wild Horse Fund

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — A beloved horse at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund passed away last week.

Amadeo, a blind horse in his mid-30s, passed away Friday night according to officials at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The wild horse became increasingly “stiff in his rear legs and hips” and began to slow down significantly, said officials. Although they have been working to manage Amadeo’s pain and arthritis with medication, the horse fell Friday night and was unable to get back up.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund rescued Amadeo about 7 years ago when, during a fight with another stallion, he was chased into the ocean and nearly drowned.

Amadeo was buried Sunday in his pasture, a land he spent more than 20 years of his life running free as the “king of the beach.”

Officials said Amadeo spent his last moments surrounded by his horse friends, Luna the barn kitty, his canine best friend Lucile, and the fund’s herd manager and trainer.

“Amadeo was one of the kindest, smartest, toughest horses any of us ever knew. He loved children and was endlessly gentle and patient with them, and despite his blindness he trusted those of us who cared for him implicitly,” said officials in a heart-breaking post on social media.

“Being a part of his life was an honor that we will always cherish.”

