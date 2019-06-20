Officials: Lightning strike causes Nags Head house fire

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — A fire was ignited after lightning struck the roof of a home in a Nags Head neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Courtesy of Nags Head Fire-Rescue

Officials with Nags Head Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post units responded to the fire on W. Westside Court around 6:20 p.m.

Dangerous conditions, including a severe storm warning and intense lighting continued while firefighters worked to put out the blaze, the post said.

There were no reports of injuries to residents or firefighters, according to the post.

The post did not say whether any residents were displaced.

Stay on WAVY.com for updates.