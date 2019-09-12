Officials granting unrestricted access to Frisco, Hatteras after Dorian

North Carolina Division of highways crews work to clear the beach road to Hatteras Island, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Dorian crossed the Outer Banks yesterday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials on Thursday are granting unrestricted access to the rest of Dare County following Hurricane Dorian.

Emergency management officials in Dare County said Wednesday people will be allowed back on the Hatteras Island villages of Frisco and Hatteras beginning at noon on Thursday.

The decision comes days after officials started to allow partial reentry to parts of the county. Unrestricted access to the villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo started on Tuesday.

Dorian hammered the Outer Banks last week as a powerful Category 1 hurricane. The storm made landfall over Cape Hatteras Friday morning, bringing strong wind gusts, storm surge and heavy rainfall to the vulnerable barrier islands.

Hundreds of people were stranded on Ocracoke Island — located to the southwest of Hatteras — after the community was inundated with floodwaters.

Dare County officials said public works crews will begin debris removal inside the gate at Colington Harbor on Monday. Homeowners in that area have been asked to put all debris in right-of-way as the county only has resources to make one trip through each neighborhood.

Residents are asked to place debris into four separate piles at least 30 feet from fire hydrants.

Vegetative Debris (limbs, leaves, branches, sea grass, etc.). No bagging.

Construction and Demolition Materials (building materials, concrete, shingles, etc.).

Metal (appliances).

Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics (oil, bleach toilet cleaner, televisions, computers, etc.).

Officials said crews are expected to begin debris removal in Martin’s Point on Thursday, after work is completed in Colington Harbor.