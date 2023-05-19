OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — The passenger ferry between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands will resume for the 2023 summer season on Tuesday, May 23.

This is the fifth season for the Ocracoke Express, which carries up to 129 passengers on three daily roundtrips between the islands in the southern Outer Banks.

“We’re thrilled to embark on another season of service for the Ocracoke Express,” said Harold Thomas, director of the N.C. Ferry Division. “The passenger ferry has been really popular for a lot of people who want to enjoy a day or even a few days in one of North Carolina’s true gems, Ocracoke.”

The trip between Hatteras and Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke Village takes about 70 minutes. It departs from Hatteras at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., with return trips from Ocracoke Village at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

One-way fares are $7.50, and kids three and under who can share a seat with a adult ride for free.

Last year, the first official season with the vessel being state-owned, saw more than 25,000 use the ferry between May 17 and September 29, NCDOT says.

You can reserve a spot on the ferry at www.ncferry.org​.