OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) – The Ocracoke Express Ferry will be out of service for several days longer than expected, NCDOT announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Customers who already had reservations scheduled will be refunded electronically. You’ll be notified with the details.

Just last week, NCDOT said the Ocracoke Express ferry service would be extended through Labor Day. It typically ends its summer season on July 31.

But on Aug. 1, the vessel had to be taken out of service for planned maintenance.

Once back in operation, the regular daily schedule will be as follows:

From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The ferry takes passengers on a 70-minute trip between Hatteras and Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke Village. It can carry up to 129 people per trip. A round trip fare is $15 per person. Children 3 and under ride free. The passenger ferry allows visitors to make reservations and skip the lines for the vehicle ferry.

