OBXAlerts: Dare County to launch switch to new alerts and notifications platform

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County is transitioning to a new and improved alerts and notifications platform called OBXAlerts.

The county initially announced the switch to the new platform early January, which will also be used by the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Manteo.

Residents will be able use the platform for a wide array of of county and town alerts including severe weather watches and warnings, public safety and emergency-related warnings, as well as other time-sensitive and routine notifications.

Residents can also use the OBXAlerts for notifications regarding trash pickup schedules, water disruptions, and routine media releases.

Users can choose which county and town lists they want to join when they are setting up and maintaining their profile. All alerts and notifications can be sent via text, email and a phone call, depending upon the methods the user chooses as their preferred ways to receive the information.

Use of the current system—which was originally launched in 2017 as the Dare County Alerts and Notification System—will end on Feb. 28, 2021. Due to the switch to a new service provider, current subscribers’ contact information and passwords are not transferable. Current subscribers of the previous system will need to sign up for OBXAlerts in order to receive alerts and notifications.

To register for OBXAlerts, visit www.DareNC.com/Alerts.