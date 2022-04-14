HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — 110 years ago today, the Titanic sunk in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean. It was one local weather station that picked up its distress call.

The Hatteras Weather Bureau Station received the following distress message around 11:25 p.m. on April 14, 1912:

“CQD CQD CQD CQD CQD CQD. Have struck an iceberg. We are badly damaged. Titanic. position 41 degrees 44 minutes north 50 degrees 20 minutes west.”

It is believed to be the only US weather station to receive that call. However, the record of it was lost for almost 100 years. The record was found in 2009 rolled up in a wall as insulation.