OBX surfer survives getting bitten by a shark

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – A 26-year-old surfer in Rodanthe was bitten by what is believed to be a shark. He was out in the ocean surfing around 2 p.m. Monday when he was bitten. He needed to get 21 stitches in his foot.

WAVY News 10’s Jason Marks spoke exclusively with the victim, who said he was paddling out when all of a sudden he felt a tug on his foot, then saw blood.

The victim talks about what it was like to be bitten by a shark and how he just paddled for his life. Watch Jason’s interview tonight on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m.

