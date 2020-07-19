2 OBX restaurants close due to staff testing positive for COVID-19

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Two restaurants in the Outer Banks posted to social media on Sunday saying that they were closing due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

PLAZA Azteca OBX and Roosters’ Southern Kitchen released the news shortly after the North Carolina Department of Public Health reported 1,820 news cases and five additional deaths since Saturday.

The state is now just shy of 100,000 cases with 99,778 with the death total at 1,634.

PLAZA Azteca OBX said on its Facebook page that an employee tested positive and the individual has not been in the restaurant since July 12. The company said that as a result, they had the entire staff tested and expect results within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The restaurant will remain closed Sunday, July 19, and Monday, July 20, and a professional company was hired to sanitize the facility. Staff said that they plan to reopen to the public Tuesday, July 21 at 4 p.m.

The post concluded with, “The safety of our customers and staff remains our top priority and we will continue to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations. We appreciate your support and understanding during those unprecedented times.”

Rooster’s Southern Kitchen posted a letter saying that they are closed for lunch and brunch on Sunday due to a staff member of the “front of the house” getting tested for COVID-19.

The part-time employee tested positive on Saturday, July 18, and has not been in the restaurant for the last “seven days,” the post said. Anyone in contact with the person is being tested. The restaurant said that it will be closed on Sunday for deep cleaning and plans to reopen Monday, July 20, for lunch at 11 a.m.

