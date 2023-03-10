MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Hatteras National Seashore is looking for high school students to apply to its Youth Conservation Corps over the summer to help repair Hatteras Island.

Students will get paid to work, learn and gain leadership skills, the Outer Banks’ National Park Service said in a news release.

“No prior experience is needed, just an eagerness to make a difference,” the National Park Service said. “YCC engages young people in meaningful work experiences at national parks, forest, wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries, while developing an ethic of environmental stewardship and civic responsibility.”

The YCC and National Park Service said students will work on a variety of maintenance projects on Hatteras Island, including fence repair, boardwalk maintenance and painting.

The job is active from June 19-Aug. 11 and pays $15 per hour across 40 hours per week.

The National Park Service said housing is not available and workers would need to be able to get to Buxton daily.

