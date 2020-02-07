OBX Kmart slated to close this spring

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — One of the last Kmart stores in all of Virginia and North Carolina is set to close.

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.,” a spokesperson with Transform public relations told WAVY.com Thursday.

The last two Kmarts in Virginia– Chesapeake and Tabb — were set to close by the end of 2019, according to news reports. Some news reports also said the Kill Devil Hills store was the last in North Carolina, although the Kmart website still lists the two Virginia stores and several North Carolina stores as “open.”

The liquidation sale at the Kmart will begin this week.

The store is slated to close in mid-April.

“We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs,” the spokeswoman said.

