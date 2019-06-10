OBX hosts first “tiny home” festival in effort to solve housing crisis, boost tourism

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce hosted their first-ever tiny home festival this weekend, with hopes that it would have more significance than a look inside a trendy lifestyle.

Karen Brown, President and CEO of the Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, says she and other board members went to a similar event a year ago in an effort to find solutions for the housing crisis on the Outer Banks seen by the area’s workforce.

They thought showcasing the new and innovative tiny homes in the festival setting would help conjure ideas for housing solutions, raise money for the chamber and boost tourism before the height of the season.

The first Outer Banks Tiny Home Festival was held at the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head on Saturday and Sunday, featuring over a dozen, unique tiny homes, food trucks and more.

Some of those tiny homes on display included a renovated bus, a tiny beach house, a yurt and even a tiny chapel.

Credit: OBX Chamber of Commerce

Tiny homes — often a micro living space on wheels — have taken over the home and garden scene, with channels like HGTV picking up shows dedicated to the creation and discovery of the homes across the country.

But, Brown says, what started as a great way to live a gypsy lifestyle has transitioned into possible housing solutions for veterans, seniors, homeless and areas like the Outer Banks with limited workforce housing.

What makes tiny homes different than other mobile homes is they’re much smaller and they force people to prioritize the things they really need in order to fit into the space.

Brown hopes the event provided ideas for festival-goers who might be interested in creating their own tiny homes, as well as another way to enjoy the outdoors of the Outer Banks.