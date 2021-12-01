OBX Christmas Shop, Community Foundation founder dies at 96

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A staple of the Outer Banks art community passed away on November 29 at the age of 96.
Edward Greene was well-known through the Manteo community for several local businesses he founded, as well as for being a founding member of the Outer Banks Community Foundation.
In 1967, Greene founded The Christmas Shop that has become a must-see spot for visitors to the Outer Banks. He later founded a bookstore in Downtown Manteo, created the August New World Festival of the Arts and was a founding member of Outer Banks Community Foundation.
In addition, he was a key member of the team that worked to preserve Jockey’s Ridge and create a state park.
Greene was also a former medical assistant in the Navy, according to Outer Banks Voice. During his time in the Navy, he trained at the Norfolk Naval base hospital.
When he was discharged from the Navy, he enrolled in medical school before dropping out and moving to New York to begin a career in dance.
