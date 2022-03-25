OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Outer Banks is predicting another record year in tourism and vacationers this summer. Businesses credit the Netflix series ‘Outer Banks’ and the pandemic for that boom.

But despite the influx of tourists, many businesses were forced to cut their hours short. Some even closed up shop last summer because of the struggle to find staff.

Vacation season is less than two months away and business owners are optimistic. But, they say a new year is bringing new challenges.

“It’s looking better. Thank goodness it’s looking better,” said John Harris who owns Kitty Hawk Kites.

10 On Your Side first spoke with Harris last summer as he struggled to find people to work for him. He says he’s still coming up short and is currently hiring but the desperation is easing up.

“Things are changing gradually. I don’t think it’ll be 100% but it’s going to be much better than last year,” Harris told 10 On Your Side.

With the COVID-19 pandemic now an afterthought and more people traveling, Harris tells us he has 50 J-1 Visa students coming from Eastern Europe to work the summer along with local college students.

The biggest hurdle is housing them. Harris purchased multiple properties in the Outer Banks.

“I’ve lost track. We just bought a house, a duplex for managers. We just bought an office building which we’re converting to residential which will have two seven-bedroom units,” Harris explained.

Restaurant owner Beaman Hines is in the same boat.

“We’re still short-staffed but not as bad,” Hines said.

Hines was forced to temporarily close Sooey’s BBQ in Nags Head until he has enough employees to staff it. Hines typically has around 12 J-1 Visa students work him each summer from Ukraine and Poland but because of the war in Ukraine, they aren’t able to work this year.

“I’ve put ads out from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia Beach, Richmond, Raleigh for people letting them know we’ve got jobs down here. We’ve got housing down here. I’ve only had two people respond. We’re doing the best we can. Housing, housing, housing is the biggest thing we have right now,” Hines stated.

Hines owns five properties to house staff for several of his restaurants.

“Buying these houses at the cost that you’re having to pay for them now is not fun but if I didn’t do that I wouldn’t be able to open up anywhere near the amount of hours that I can open up with having it,” Hines said.

