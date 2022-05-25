OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — One Outer Banks beach ranked number across the country following a recent survey.

According to the website, Dr. Beach, Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach took the top spot in the 32nd annual Top 10 Beach List, produced by coastal expert Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, professor at Florida International University.

As “Dr. Beach,” Leatherman has selected the annual Top 10 Beaches since 1991. Fifty criteria are used to evaluate beaches, which include water and sand quality as well as safety and management.

Leatherman noted Ocracoke’s “pristine beach” as his favorite getaway spot.



“Often called the pearl of the Outer Banks, the village of Ocracoke is characterized by delightful inns, the iconic 1823 lighthouse, legendary herd of once wild ponies and a serene British cemetery; it is also the destination of choice for pirate lovers, being the stomping grounds of Blackbeard.”



The island features 16 miles of undeveloped beach and American beach grass-covered sand dunes. Along with the Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry, visitors can explore the island car-free with a bicycle or by renting a golf cart.

Ocracoke Lifeguard Beach is not the only OBX spot on the list as Lighthouse Beach in Buxton sits comfortably at Number 7.

The complete list of the best beaches for 2022 includes:

1. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach (Outer Banks of North Carolina)

2. Caladesi Island State Park (Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida)

3. Coopers Beach (Southampton, New York)

4. St. George Island State Park (Florida Panhandle)

5. Duke Kahanamoku Beach (Oahu, Hawaii)

6. Lighthouse Beach (Buxton Outer Banks of North Carolina)

7. Coronado Beach (San Diego, California)

8. Wailea Beach (Maui, Hawaii)

9. Beachwalker Park (Kiawah Island, South Carolina)

10. Coast Guard Beach (Cape Cod, Massachusetts)