North Carolina coastal ferry operations suspended due to impacts of storm

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – Several coastal ferry operations in North Carolina have been suspended Sunday, including ferries to and from Ocracoke, due to impacts from a coastal storm.

The ferries that run between Ocracoke, Cedar Island and Swan Quarter have been suspended for the day Sunday due to high winds along the coast.



Ferries between Ocracoke and Hatteras have been suspended until further notice.

The Currituck-Knotts Island ferry operations have been suspended until further notice due to the storm, which created water levels that are too low to operate. Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry operations are suspended due to elevated water levels and high winds.

Other coastal ferries are running on their regular schedules.

North Carolina officials have closed a portion of NC 12 Sunday morning due to high tide and unsafe road conditions.

In a tweet from NCDOT NC12 around 9:15 a.m., officials say NC12 between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe is currently closed. Officials say roadways are currently covered in water after the morning high tide breached the sand dunes.

The storm lingering over coastal North Carolina is forecast to bring sustained winds up to 35 mph and heavy rainfall through Monday morning.

Ferry operating schedules could change as weather conditions change. For operating schedules, residents should follow NCDOT on social media or call 252-996-6000.

In Dare County, public works crews will not collect residential or commercial trash in Kitty Hawk or the unincorporated areas of the county on Monday due to the adverse weather conditions.

Due to adverse weather conditions, Dare County Public Works will not collect residential or commercial trash in the Town of Kitty Hawk or the unincorporated areas of Dare County on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. For the updated trash collection schedule, visit https://t.co/UEubxWx6GY. pic.twitter.com/yuukHhn2nV — Dare County (@DareCountyGovt) November 7, 2021