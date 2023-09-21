OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — A week after the Outer Banks was hit with the effects of Hurricane Lee, the area will experience some more dangerous weather from a tropical storm.

10 On Your Side’s meteorologists predict large waves, high winds of about 55 mph, and tidal flooding along the coast.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement telling residents to prepare for the bad weather saying, “We are reminded of the importance of a family emergency plan and kit.”

While these conditions are serious, it seemed more like an opportunity for surfers at Nags Head beach.

“We all kind of wait around for this time of year, like September through November, you get a good window of getting good waves from the storms,” Bo Raynor said, “The hurricane swell is going to be a little bit hard to dial in where you want to surf, but you get some fun waves.”

However, some tourists weren’t happy to hear the news of the upcoming bad weather.

“Down the road, there’s low spots where there’s water right now, so if there’s a storm, there might be a lot more water,” said Andy Fehr, who is in the area on vacation from Idaho. “We were planning on leaving Saturday, but we might leave tomorrow.”

Dare County Emergency Management released a statement warning of life-threatening rip currents and traffic on N.C. Highway 12 from ocean overwash.

Officials said the storm won’t just be dangerous for beachgoers, but also for those in surrounding neighborhoods.

They advised residents and tourists to protect cars and property in areas that are vulnerable to flooding.

In addition, they also said those living in oceanfront homes that could be surrounded by water should relocate to stay safe.

The State Emergency Response team will move to an enhanced watch starting Friday.

North Carolina Emergency Management advises residents not to drive down flooded roads, be prepared for power outages and to stay away from downed power lines.