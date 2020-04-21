No, you cannot take a ferry from Outer Banks to Chapel Hill

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Although the new Netflix show “Outer Bank” says you can take a ferry from the Outer Banks to Chapel Hill, Kitty Hawk Police says not so fast.

In response to several calls following the release of the streaming series online, members of the Kitty Hawk Police were quick to point out the untrue and humorous information.

“In this critical time, we want to make sure that fact based news gets out to all those that follow our page,” said the police department on social media.

The nonexistent waterway, which the Netflix show reportedly claims, in the middle of the over 240 miles of land between Chapel Hill and Outer Banks, although very convenient, does sound hyperbolic.

The Netflix coming-of-age drama/thriller features a group of teens who “stumble upon a treasure map that unearths a long buried secret.” It is currently trending on the widely popular streaming platform, however according to IMDB, the show was actually filmed on location in Charleston, South Carolina.

