No injuries after crash involving school bus on N. Croatan Hwy. in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Kill Devil Hills Police said there were no injuries following a crash involving a school bus and a jeep on Wednesday morning.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the two-vehicle crash at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of N. Croatan Highway, near Cameron Street.

The school bus had 17 students on board heading towards a local middle and high school.

Officials say that the bus was traveling south on US 158 when a yellow jeep turned right as the bus was passing and collided with the rear of the bus.

There was minor damage to both vehicles, however, no injuries were reported.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for unsafe movement violation.