New York man facing several drug charges in Dare Co

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man from Buffalo, New York, has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Buxton over the weekend.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred when a deputy in the C District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 49252 Hwy. 12 Buxton just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

During the stop, the deputy noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.



During the search of the vehicle, authorities were able to locate and seize an unreleased amount of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, marijuana, THC oil and other drug paraphernalia.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Michael Raymond Zielinski, of Buffalo, NY was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.



Zielinski was released on a $10,000 secured bond. Authorities say another person in the vehicle, who is a juvenile, was charged by juvenile petition for possession of hydrocodone, possession of Marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.