New restoration project on Nags Head’s beach planned for 2022

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Town officials are hosting another beach restoration on Nags Head’s beach between late spring and early fall 2022.

The restoration will be from Jennette’s Pier near Mile Post 16 south to Nags Head’s corporate limits near Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The project is estimated to cost $13,952,137 and will be funded by a FEMA/North Carolina disaster assistance grant of $12,063,269, a North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation grant of $1,408,247, and a contribution of approximately $480,480 from the Town of Nags Head’s beach nourishment capital reserve.

Residents can view a construction schedule map that will be posted on the 2022 Beach Restoration Project website in the spring of 2022. The map will be updated daily during the project to provide the latest beach closure information.