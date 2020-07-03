1  of  2
Live Now
North Carolina holding coronavirus briefing
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6pm

NC’s H2OBX will not be opening for the 2020 season

OBX

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OUTER BANKS, N.C (WAVY) – H2OBX Waterpark announced on Friday that the park will not open for the 2020 summer season due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The water park says their announcement comes following Governor Roy Cooper’s decision to extend North Carolina’s current phase 2 for reopening through at least July 17.

“This is an unfortunate situation, and we know so many of you share our disappointment,” H2OBX Waterpark posted to their Facebook page.

H2OBX Waterpark says they look forward to welcoming guests and employees back to the park in 2021.

All 2020 season passes will be valid through 2021.

In addition, the water park says 2020 season passes will receive 1 free complimentary single-day admission ticket valid for the 2021 season.

For more information on the H2OBX Waterpark visit their website.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10