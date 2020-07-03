NC’s H2OBX will not be opening for the 2020 season

OUTER BANKS, N.C (WAVY) – H2OBX Waterpark announced on Friday that the park will not open for the 2020 summer season due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The water park says their announcement comes following Governor Roy Cooper’s decision to extend North Carolina’s current phase 2 for reopening through at least July 17.

“This is an unfortunate situation, and we know so many of you share our disappointment,” H2OBX Waterpark posted to their Facebook page.

H2OBX Waterpark says they look forward to welcoming guests and employees back to the park in 2021.

All 2020 season passes will be valid through 2021.

In addition, the water park says 2020 season passes will receive 1 free complimentary single-day admission ticket valid for the 2021 season.

For more information on the H2OBX Waterpark visit their website.

