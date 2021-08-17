NCDOT’s Currituck-Knotts Island ferry closed Wednesday for vessel replacement

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry System’s Currituck-Knotts Island route will be closed Wednesday for a scheduled vessel replacement.
NCDOT crews are expected to replace the route’s vessel Wednesday. members of the Currituck will take the M/V James B. Hunt to the State Shipyard in Manns Harbor for the routine scheduled maintenance.
The team will then return to Currituck with the M/V Frisco, which will temporarily service the route.
The Currituck-Knotts Island route will resume the regularly scheduled service on Thursday.
