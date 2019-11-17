NCDOT suspends all 7 ferry routes due to storm

RALEIGH, N. C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has suspended all seven ferry routes due to a coastal storm Sunday morning.

NCDOT officials said heavy winds pounding on the North Carolina coast has suspended operations on all seven ferry routes. This comes after officials suspended six of the routes Saturday morning except for the Aurora-Bayview ferry that crosses the Pamlico River.

According to reports, the storm, bringing heavy rain and sustained winds of up to 45 mph, has made travel unsafe on parts of the Outer banks and coastal North Carolina.

N.C. 12, the main road connecting North Carolina’s Outer Banks, was closed on 5 p.m. Saturday between Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe. Officials say the road suffered some flooding and sand overwash heading into Sunday morning.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, an announcement for reopening of the road has not been announced.

Among the ferry routes suspended are the routes headed to Ocracoke Island. Officials say the storm has brought some flooding to Cedar Island, which is one of the ferry routes to Ocracoke.

Officials say they will continue to assess the storm’s impact and announce when it is safe to resume ferry operations.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.