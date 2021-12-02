NCDOT invites public to virtual meeting on Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge project

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on December 2.

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials are inviting the public to a virtual project update meeting on December 2 regarding the Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge project.

As the project nears completion, NCDOT officials and project engineers are set to provide an update on the project’s progress, as well as answer questions from the public. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on December 2.

The Rodanthe Bridge is under construction to become a long-term transportation solution for when N.C. 12 is washed out by severe storms. It raises the highway onto a 2.4-mile bridge over the Pamlico Sound between the southern end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and Rodanthe. It bypasses the vulnerable part of the highway known as the “S-curves.”

The project was expected to be completed in late 2020 or early 2021, however, the completion date has been bumped back to early 2022.

Those interested in attending the meeting can join from:

their computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting this link

or by phone by calling 1-646-749-3122 and using the access code 344-589-997

Comments can also be submitted during the meeting by calling 1-984-205-6615, entering project code 8679 and leaving a message or via a chat box.

Those wishing to submit comments before or after the meeting can email NC12-Rodanthe@PublicInput.com.