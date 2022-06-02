MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is hosting an upcoming job fair in the Outer Banks.

Event organizers with the North Carolina Ferry Division say the event will take place from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. on June 9 at the College of the Albemarle’s Dare County campus. That’s on Highway 64.

They are looking to fill a variety of positions, including parking lot attendants and boat captains. Temporary summer and permanent full-time positions both are available.

Attendees are asked to bring their resumes and supporting documents.

The NCDOT Ferry Division has the following benefits:

Competitive salaries

Year-round, full-time permanent employment

Shift housing available at some locations

Health insurance

Retirement benefits

Paid vacation, holidays and sick leave

This fair is the seventh to be held across eastern North Carolina in 2022.

For more information, call 252-423-5100.