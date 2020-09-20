NCDOT closes portions of NC12 following recent ocean overwash; Avon Fishing Pier closes as safety precaution

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials have closed portions of NC12 in North Carolina as a safety precaution following recent ocean overwash in the area.

Barricades are currently in place between north side on Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe. Officials say there is no estimate on the reopening of the roadway.

The National Weather Service in Morehead City says tide levels are approaching the heights where we typically see overwash and flooding on the Outer Banks.

“With large swell impacting the beaches, we will see much more than the “typical” ocean overwash over the next several hours, with travel along NC 12 significantly impacted.”

Following the latest conditions, Avon Fishing Pier has also decided to close Sunday and Monday.

