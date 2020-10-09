NCDOT awards emergency contract for dune and road repairs along NC 12

High tide wipes out NC12 dune rebuilding at the north end of Ocracoke Island. (Courtesy: Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) – A week of high tides and ocean overwash last month did damage once again to a stretch of NC 12 along North Carolina’s Outer Banks that now needs to be repaired.

Sections of NC 12 in Rodanthe and Ocracoke were closed over the course of a week because of standing water and sand.

This week, the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded an emergency $1.7 million contract to repair the damage on Ocracoke Island.

The contract was awarded to Barnhill Contracting of Rocky Mount.

The contract includes the placement of sandbags on the ocean side of the highway, rebuilding the protective dune line, and repairing damaged pavement.

The damage was the result of severe ocean overwash caused by a combination of seasonal high tides, strong northeast winds and waves from Hurricane Teddy.

NCDOT said the work is expected to begin soon and will continue until Spring 2021.

Drivers will be met by periodic lane closures during the construction process.