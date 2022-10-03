OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — NCDOT officials closed a portion of NC12 Monday afternoon due to high winds and tides causing overwash.

In a tweet around 4:30 p.m. Monday, NCDOT NC12 officials say NC12 is currently closed between Oregon Inlet and the Rodanthe roundabout.

In photos posted by NCDOT NC12 officials, a wheel loader could be seen pushing washed-up sand off the roadways around the Canal Zone just south of the Basnight Bridge.

Courtesy – NCDOT NC12

Strong wind conditions have also caused the ferry division to cancel their afternoon runs. The Cedar Island-Ocracoke and Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferries are canceling their afternoon runs due to high winds on Pamlico Sound.



All suspended routes will return to service as soon as it is safe to do so.