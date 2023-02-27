OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will hold a virtual meeting Monday concerning threatened oceanfront structures.

The virtual meeting will be discussing property acquisition and financial assistance. Just last month, Dare County officials held a meeting in Rodanthe to discuss beach erosion.

The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Monday. To join using a computer, click here. The meeting number will be 2435-125-4862. To join by phone, call 1-415-655-0003.

Residents that are interested in submitting comments can send an email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov and use “Threatened Oceanfront Structures” in the subject line.