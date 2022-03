MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A North Carolina man is facing several charges after he sold drugs that resulted in the death of another man.

Police say 50-year-old Calvin Gene Oneal Jr. was arrested March 9 on felony warrants for death by distribution and PWISD schedule II controlled substance.

The charges stem from the May 2021 overdose death of 28-year-old Sean Patrick Clarkin that happened in Wanchese.

Oneal is in custody on a $50,000 secured bond.