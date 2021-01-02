NC Ferry: Fog conditions delay, cancels some departures from Hatteras, Ocracoke

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Fog conditions have delayed and canceled multiple ferry departures from Hatteras and Ocracoke Saturday evening.

The North Carolina Ferry System is asking users to call 252-996-6000 or check-in via Twitter before trying to catch a ride.

