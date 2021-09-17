NC, FEMA approve $1 million grant to elevate homes in Currituck County

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The State of North Carolina and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have approved a hazard mitigation project grant of $1,040,864 that will be used to pay for the elevation of seven flood-prone homes in Currituck County.

Officials say the project is expected to elevate homes in Corolla, Grandy, Barco, Moyock, Grandy and Currituck.

“Currituck County is pleased to accept Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds on behalf of these deserving families,” said Donald I. McRee, Jr., Interim County Manager/County Attorney. “The mitigation of repetitive loss properties is a priority of both the Outer Banks Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan and State of NC Hazard Mitigation Plan, and we are grateful for the opportunity to enhance our community resilience to coastal hazards.”

Raising the houses to the Base Flood Elevation will interrupt the costly repetitive cycle of flood damage and repairs. The elevated houses will be built on piles, columns, curtain walls with footings or concrete masonry units.

“The State appreciates continued partnership in assisting all homeowners across the State, especially those impacted so hard by Hurricane Florence. Supporting the elevation of these homes allows us to assist both the homeowners and the county simultaneously,” said Steve McGugan, State Hazard Mitigation Officer. “The next step is for the state and local governments to procure a contractor, which may take several months. Once a contractor is selected, the property owners will be advised of the project timeline.”

FEMA is expected to cover 75% of this project with North Carolina covering the remaining 25%.