NC COVID-19 Monday update: 2,870 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths, 270 currently hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly 3,000 people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
Officials reported a total of 2,870 people who tested positive and 33 deaths overall, up from 31 deaths on Sunday. There are 270 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Although the increase over the weekend was modest, the number of people in North Carolina with COVID-19 has jumped since Friday — when 2,093 cases were reported.
Here’s the breakdown of cases in counties in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks:
Currituck – 1
Dare – 3
Pasquotank – 8
Perquimans – 2
Gates – 1
Hertford – 4
Bertie – 7
Camden – 0
Northampton – 46
41 percent of the the state’s cases are patients ages 25-49. The vast majority – 82 percent – of deaths are patients 65 and older.
