NC COVID-19 Monday update: 2,870 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths, 270 currently hospitalized

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly 3,000 people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

Officials reported a total of 2,870 people who tested positive and 33 deaths overall, up from 31 deaths on Sunday. There are 270 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Although the increase over the weekend was modest, the number of people in North Carolina with COVID-19 has jumped since Friday — when 2,093 cases were reported.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in counties in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks:

Currituck – 1

Dare – 3

Pasquotank – 8

Perquimans – 2

Gates – 1

Hertford – 4

Bertie – 7

Camden – 0

Northampton – 46

41 percent of the the state’s cases are patients ages 25-49. The vast majority – 82 percent – of deaths are patients 65 and older.

For more information visit NCDHHS’ website.