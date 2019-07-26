NC Aquarium staff remove fishing hooks, stingray barb from sea turtle

ROANOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — A 103-pound loggerhead sea turtle was brought into the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island on Saturday after being hooked at a fishing pier, the aquarium said in a Facebook post.

It was found that the turtle had a stingray barb lodged in the roof of its mouth in addition to the fishing hook in its throat, according to the post.

An X-ray was taken to determine the exact position of the hook before surgery — and it was found that a second hook was also lodged in the turtles throat.

The second hook was deep in the esophagus and was determined to be from an earlier incident, according to the post.

The surgery was successful. The turtle is recovering at the STAR Center until it has made a full recovery and can be released back into the wild, the post said.