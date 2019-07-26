Breaking News
16 people displaced after apartment complex fire in Va. Beach

NC Aquarium staff remove fishing hooks, stingray barb from sea turtle

OBX

by: Isabella Rossi

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the North Carolina Aquarium

ROANOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — A 103-pound loggerhead sea turtle was brought into the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island on Saturday after being hooked at a fishing pier, the aquarium said in a Facebook post.

It was found that the turtle had a stingray barb lodged in the roof of its mouth in addition to the fishing hook in its throat, according to the post.

An X-ray was taken to determine the exact position of the hook before surgery — and it was found that a second hook was also lodged in the turtles throat.

The second hook was deep in the esophagus and was determined to be from an earlier incident, according to the post.

The surgery was successful. The turtle is recovering at the STAR Center until it has made a full recovery and can be released back into the wild, the post said.

Sea turtles are quite the survivors, and this one is no exception! This 103-lb loggerhead was brought to the STAR Center…

Posted by NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island on Thursday, July 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories