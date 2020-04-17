NC April 17 COVID-19 update: cases rise by 394, 21 new deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina’s confirmed number of COVID-19 cases rose by 394 on April 17, up from Thursday’s increase of 342, bringing the state’s total to 5,859.

The number of deaths in the state increased by 21, from 131 on Thursday to 152 on Friday. Most of those who’ve died, 84%, are above the age of 65, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data shows.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to the disease dropped from 452 on Thursday to 429 on Friday.

72, 981 people have been tested so far.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks:

Gates: 4

Dare: 11 – 1 death

Currituck: 2

Pasquotank: 20

Perquimans: 8

Chowan: 6

Hertford: 7 – 1 Death

Bertie: 19 — 1 death

Camden: 0

