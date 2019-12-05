NC 12 to open to all traffic Thursday

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — There’s good news for folks traveling on Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks.

NC 12 is set to reopen to all traffic Thursday after it was severely damaged and made impassable by Hurricane Dorian.

The storm destroyed the protective dune and buckled about 1,000 feet of pavement, according to a North Carolina Department of Transportation news release.

NCDOT awarded a $1.77 million emergency contract to fix the road in late September.

“Since then, contractors have been installing sandbags, reconstructing the dune line and completely rebuilding and repaving the roadway. The N.C. Ferry Division’s Dredge Manteo pumped sand from the old Hatteras ferry channel to supply sand for the reconstruction,” NCDOT said in the news release.

The road was originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 22, but was delayed again after a storm in mid-November caused additional damage.

“We couldn’t be more pleased that we’re able to reopen this vital lifeline,” said NCDOT Division One Engineer Jerry Jennings. “We know how important N.C. 12 is to Ocracoke, and we hope this will help speed the island’s recovery process from Hurricane Dorian.”

Machinery will still be working along NC 12 to repair the road, so drivers should use caution while traveling.

The N.C. Ferry Division will also start full service Thursday between Hatteras and Ocracoke’s South Dock terminal on its winter schedule: