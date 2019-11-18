NC 12 remains closed following coastal storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – N.C. 12, the main roadway connecting North Carolina to the coast, remains closed due to unsafe travel conditions, officials say.

Sections of the Outer Banks road are reportedly still covered with sand and water due to dune breaches and ocean overwash from a coastal storm over the weekend.

Officials say conditions remain poor on the roadway as crews continue to assess the impacts while clearing the sand-filled road between Rodanthe and Oregon Inlet.

NC 12 on OBX remains closed at this time. Our crews are actively working to make the road passable and are working with… Posted by NCDOT NC 12 on Monday, November 18, 2019

Officials are still not sure when it will be safe to reopen N.C. 12.

