NC 12 remains closed following coastal storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – N.C. 12, the main roadway connecting North Carolina to the coast, remains closed due to unsafe travel conditions, officials say.
Sections of the Outer Banks road are reportedly still covered with sand and water due to dune breaches and ocean overwash from a coastal storm over the weekend.
Officials say conditions remain poor on the roadway as crews continue to assess the impacts while clearing the sand-filled road between Rodanthe and Oregon Inlet.
Officials are still not sure when it will be safe to reopen N.C. 12.
Stay updated on WAVY.com for the latest.