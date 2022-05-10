DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Parts of NC 12 on the Outer Banks are closed Tuesday morning due to flooding caused by high tide/overwash.

NCDOT says NC 12 is closed between Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe on Hatteras Island and between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe.

High tide in the area was at 3 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to be high again around 4 p.m., though at lower levels.

Tuesday is expected to be the last day of higher flooding, with tides going down to minor levels starting Wednesday.

Follow NCDOT on Twitter for the latest updates.