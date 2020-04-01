NC 12 closed from Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe due to ocean overwash

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — A stretch of N.C. 12 is closed from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe as strong winds from the east continue to blow ocean overwash across several areas of the main Outer Banks roadway.

NCDOT says crews are working to clear N.C. 12, but didn’t say when it would reopen.

WAVY meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says a wind advisory is in effect for the area until 4 p.m. with gusts around 35 to 45 mph, with a high wind warning (gusts from 45 to 55 mph) in effect until 10 a.m. He says there were some gusts around 60 mph reported Wednesday morning.