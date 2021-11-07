NC 12 closed between Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe due to high tide, unsafe road conditions

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina officials have closed a portion of NC 12 Sunday morning due to high tide and unsafe road conditions.

In a tweet from NCDOT NC12 around 9:15 a.m., officials say NC12 between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe is currently closed. Officials say roadways are currently covered in water after the morning high tide breached the sand dunes.

There is no estimated time for reopening. Motorists are advised to avoid traveling on NC 12 in this area until further notice.

For more updates on the travel conditions in North Carolina, click here.

ALERT: NC12 closed from Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe @OBX, due to unsafe conditions. Road covered with water as AM high tide breached dune. Never drive through flooded roads. Stay tuned to https://t.co/QO3Vrvj1kk and here for updates. pic.twitter.com/1SKppqRzR5 — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 7, 2021