National Weather Service employee drowns off Outer Banks coast

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say a National Weather Service employee drowned off the coast of Duck in the Outer Banks.

Town officials said in a news release emergency services were called to the Pelican Way beach access in the Sanderling area shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday after an off-duty ocean rescue supervisor saw what he thought was a swimmer in distress.

Lifeguards on patrol responded within minutes and pulled an unresponsive 58-year-old man from the water. The man, Dr. William M. Lapenta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said surf conditions and a rip current in the area were likely a factor in Lapenta’s death.

According to the National Weather Service’s website, Lapenta was the director of NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini issued a statement on Twitter saying, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of my friend and colleague, Bill Lapenta. Bill was a brilliant scientist and mentor to many.”