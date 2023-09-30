MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The National Park Service awarded $3.6 million to a Virginia contractor to raise and make repairs to the Double Keepers’ Quarters and other structures at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ocracoke Light Station.

During the year-long project, Terra Site Contractors LLC will complete the following work at the 200-year-old light station:

Repair interior and exterior storm damage and repaint all structures.

Raise the Double Keepers’ Quarters more than 4-feet to protect against storm surge.

Remediate all structures for mold, lead based paint and asbestos containing material.

Raise the Store House, Carpenter’s Shop, Generator House and Privy by approximately 2-feet on concrete masonry piers with concrete footers.

Install a pathway from the existing boardwalk to a custom lift to the Double Keepers’ Quarters. The pathway and custom lift will meet Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) accessibility standards.

“We thank the public, including many Ocracoke community members, for the input and ideas that led to this preservation solution,” stated David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “The project will balance the need for protection from coastal hazards, including flooding, while preserving many of the character defining features of the 200-year-old light station. The improvements and repairs help the Seashore heal from the impacts of Hurricane Dorian and places this important light station in a stronger position to withstand future storms.”